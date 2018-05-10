Navicent Health Center award StormReady certification

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – With storm season upon us, the National Weather Service is recognizing a local hospital for their preparation for when disaster strikes.

Navicent Health Center is celebrating their efforts of readiness for when of adverse weather with EMA’s and as a level one trauma center. National Weather Service awarded Navicent with the storm-ready certification.

Navicent Health Center Emergency Manager Steve Ramsy says they’ve built resiliency within their staff.

“Our staff are all over the hospital. They’re all over our community, and so we got to ensure that wherever they may be that they can be pulled back in and they can be communicated to and they can be pulled back in and all of that begins with being prepared and being vigilante and being aware of any of the pending weather that’s coming,” he said.

With early warnings, staying connected to the National Weather Service and local weather reports is how they built resiliency, according to Ramsy.