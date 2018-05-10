Missing man’s family grows concerned after months without contact

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Family members of a man authorities say has been missing since march are concerned and hoping to find answers in his disappearance.

Pamelia Briscoe says her nephew, Robbie Newberry, was homeless and struggling with drug addiction when he was last seen but that he would call his mother every other day to let her know he was okay.

Now that months have gone by since he’s been seen or heard from, she has a very bad feeling that something is wrong and wants to send a message to Robbie if he’s out there.

“Robbie please contact everybody. Please contact your mama, me, your sister, your niece–anybody. Please contact us and let us know that you’re safe. We’re all worried and upset,” she said.

Newberry, 41, stands at 5’6″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has dark brown hair and was last seen with a beard.

If you know of his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.