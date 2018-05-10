Retired Bibb Athletic Director among Macon Sports Hall’s 2018 class

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Sports Hall of Fame’s 2018 class is now inducted.
Eight members were added to the hall during a sold out ceremony at the Macon Centreplex Monument Room Thursday, bringing the total number of inductees to more than 200 since the Hall started back in the mid-1970s.
This year’s class features a wide range of former athletes, coaches and athletic leaders from swimming to golf to basketball.
2018 Macon Sports Hall of Fame inductees:
Charlie Anderson – Basketball
Eddie Ashley – Baseball, Basketball, Football (recently retired Bibb County athletic director)
Shana Askew Daniels – Basketball
Bobby Hix – Golf
Grant Serafy – Soccer
James Stockslager – Swimming
Theron Ussery – Recreation
Catherine Rader Wood – Basketball