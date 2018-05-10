Retired Bibb Athletic Director among Macon Sports Hall’s 2018 class

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Sports Hall of Fame’s 2018 class is now inducted.

Eight members were added to the hall during a sold out ceremony at the Macon Centreplex Monument Room Thursday, bringing the total number of inductees to more than 200 since the Hall started back in the mid-1970s.

This year’s class features a wide range of former athletes, coaches and athletic leaders from swimming to golf to basketball.

2018 Macon Sports Hall of Fame inductees:

Charlie Anderson – Basketball

Eddie Ashley – Baseball, Basketball, Football (recently retired Bibb County athletic director)

Shana Askew Daniels – Basketball

Bobby Hix – Golf

Grant Serafy – Soccer

James Stockslager – Swimming

Theron Ussery – Recreation

Catherine Rader Wood – Basketball