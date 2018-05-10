Forsyth man arrested on several drug-related charges

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Tuesday for several narcotics related charges.

With the help of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, investigators and deputies arrested 37-year-old Chadwick J. Brown.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Brown tried to run away from deputies when being detained at a home on Willis Wilder Drive in Monroe County. Deputies quickly arrested him after the chase.

Deputies found illicit narcotics after searching the home.

Brown was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II Narcotics with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Related Object, Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Office, and Parole Violation.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating this case.