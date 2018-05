MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man from Decatur made his visit to Lake Sinclair worthwhile Wednesday, reeling in a lake record 51 pound blue catfish, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR’s Wildlife Resources Divison posted to Facebook with pictures of the ‘beast’ and its captor, Jeffery Goodman. The post says DNR staff confirmed the new record at the Walton Fish Hatchery.