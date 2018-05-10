Discover Middle Georgia: Dickey Farms

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia is the Peach State, and there’s one farm in Middle Georgia that’s been growing peaches for over 120 years.

Dickey Farms is a family owned business that produces 20 different varieties of the Georgia peaches each year on 1,000 acres of land.

In total, Dickey Farms has 100,000 peach trees in three different counties – Monroe, Crawford and Peach county.

“We put a lot of pride in what we make and what we sell, so we just try to give people a great experience of coming out here and enjoying the farms,” said Lee Dickey, Co-owner of Dickey Farms.

Visitors can sit back and relax on rocking chairs while viewing the peach packing process on Georgia’s oldest continuously operating peach pack-house.

The farm also features a new playground for children and a large selection of products to purchase from the market.

While Dickey Farms is known for its peaches, this year another fruit has been added to the farms.

