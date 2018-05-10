Bibb County Coroner on homicides: “This year’s going to pass last year”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We are just past 4 months into 2018, and homicides have surpassed Bibb County’s halfway mark from last year.

A shooting early Thursday morning left one teenager dead, and brings the number of murders to 16.

- Advertisement -

This time last year, 9 people were killed in Bibb County. This year, the county is 7 murders ahead of that.

“It’s pathetic,” said Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones. “Every year it seems like it seems like it’s the same thing.

Early Thursday morning, two teenagers were shot on Leaf Court. One of those, Shondricka Adams, was killed.

“This young lady’s 18 years old,” said Jones. “She just had a birthday Tuesday. And was killed two days after her birthday. She’s 18 years old.”

Jones says this year’s homicide numbers are alarming.

“This year’s going to pass last year,” said Jones. “Last year we wound up with 30 homicides. I think this year’s going to pass last year.”

Jones says it is because summers hasn’t even gotten here yet. He wishes he had answers to prevent this from happening.

“Put the guns down, stop the killing, pray for our community,” said Jones.

In 2017, 27 of the 30 homicides were gun related. This year 13 of those 16 are.