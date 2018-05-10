18-year-old found shot to death in east Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman was found dead on the front porch of an apartment in east Macon.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that the victim was discovered at the Davis Home Apartments on Leaf St. Reports say the victim was shot twice.

- Advertisement -

A Jeep with multiple bullet holes was in front of the apartment, still running.

The victim’s identity is not being released until next of kin has been notified. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.