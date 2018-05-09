Two people injured in shooting at Pendleton Homes in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies say two men are expected to be okay following a shooting at Pendleton Homes.
The shooting happened just before 1 PM.
Deputies say the men, possibly teenagers or in their early 20s, were playing with a gun when it went off.
One of the men was shot in the hand, the other in the hip. Deputies say their injuries are non-life threatening.
Deputies say it is still early in the investigation, and they are working to find answers.
If you can help deputies, you’re urged to call 478-751-7500.