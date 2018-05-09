Macon Bacon’s home games are selling out

Tickets are sold out for the first home game and the second home game has 200 seats left.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – We are three weeks away from the first pitch of the season opener for Macon’s new baseball team. This afternoon, tickets went on sale for Macon Bacon’s first home game.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets for the first game on June 1st, then you just struck out. Within hours, tickets sold out.

“We may have a few scattered singles left, but if you’re wanting to come with a friend you’re going to have to sit separately now,” Macon Bacon Owner Steve DeLay.

He says even the second home game has only 200 seats left.

“I honestly think all our weekend games this year will be sold out. Which is 12 out of the 25 home games,” he said.

Grabbing tickets in advance might by the way to go. Because with only 3,300 seats available, they’re being sold faster than peanuts and cracker jacks.

“We’re going to make sure they have a good time and the beer has got to be colder than the hot dogs and if we do that, than people will come back and have fun,” DeLay said.