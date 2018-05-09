FPD’s Titus Moore eyes another state title before leaving for Samford

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GHSA Track and Field championships are happening this weekend at several locations across the state.

Class 1A Private’s meet will be at Berry College in Rome. That’s where you’ll find the FPD Vikings and their star athlete, Titus Moore.

“He’s by far at the top,” said coach Dick Frame, who’s coached more than 20 state champions in his 39 years at FPD. “There has been nobody like Titus. There’s been nobody like Titus in middle Georgia.”

Titus is the fourth Moore brother Frame has coached.

“This’ll be the eighth year that we’ve had one of the Moore brothers in the state finals,” Frame said.

There’s just something about those Moore boys.

“I have three older, one younger,” Moore said. “They all graduated in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Two of them were hurdlers. Both went to state, never finished lower than third of fourth I think.”

Titus, a state champion in the 110 Meter Hurdles his sophomore season, actually had his sights set on a career in basketball or football. His first competitive track and field event came after he joined the high school team his freshman year.

He needed a spring sport to keep him busy.

Frame, who now coaches from a scooter after being diagnosed with ALS, was all for it. He knew Titus had potential after coaching his brothers for so many years.

“I grew up watching him coach and it’s really nice to have a coach you know you can depend on,” Moore said. “He knows what he’s talking about and can really push you to your max capacity.”

This will be the last state meet for Titus. He’s heading to Samford University this fall on a four-year track and field scholarship.

“It’s a bittersweet moment, “Frame said. “You don’t want them to go. We’ve worked together for so long, and now it’s culminating, and it’s time to move on.”

Moore, who will compete in four different events this weekend (Long Jump, 110 Meter Hurdles, 300 Meter Hurdles, 4×400 Meter Relay), took second place in the 110 Meter Hurdles last season and is hoping to get back on top of the podium this weekend.

“I expect him to win,” Frame said. “He’s put a lot of time and effort in. He’s trained hard. He’s put himself in a position to win.”

The meet starts Thursday. Here’s a link to the full weekend schedule.