Former CIA officer charged with conspiring to spy for China

WASHINGTON — A former CIA officer has been charged with conspiring to give Chinese spies highly classified information about the CIA’s covert operations in China.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was arrested in January when he arrived in the U.S. on a flight from Hong Kong. He was initially charged with illegally possessing classified information — two handwritten notebooks containing names and phone numbers of covert CIA employees and informants.

But the espionage charge, handed up by a federal grand jury late Tuesday, adds to the seriousness of the case against Lee, an American citizen who joined the CIA in 1994 and left in 2007. He was a case officer, and his primary mission was recruiting clandestine human intelligence sources.

A man (right, wearing blue tie) identified by Hong Kong media as former CIA agent Jerry Chun Shing Lee stands in front of a member of security at the unveiling of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ painting at the Christie’s showroom in Hong Kong on Oct. 13, 2017.Anthony Wallace / AFP – Getty Images file

Prosecutors said that in 2010, two Chinese intelligence officers offered to pay Lee for information and that he continued to receive instructions from them until at least 2011. He was accused of preparing documents in response to the Chinese requests, making several unexplained cash deposits, and repeatedly lying to the FBI when he was questioned about his actions overseas.

Court documents made public Wednesday said the Chinese spies told Lee they had prepared “a gift of $100,000 in exchange for his cooperation and that they would take care of him for life.”

The new charges stop short of explicitly accusing Lee of giving classified information to the Chinese. Instead, they say he agreed to do so, received repeated requests from the Chinese, and made hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash deposits to his personal accounts, even though a business he was operating at the time was failing.