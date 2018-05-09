Facebook Live video captures arrest of man accused of masturbating in public

The man and two Warner Robins Police Officers received minor injuries from the scuffle.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A video that’s being shared hundreds of times on Facebook shows Warner Robins Police and Houston County Sheriff Deputies beating a man with batons and tasing him in attempt to arrest him.

The incident took place Tuesday night, just before 9:30. Warner Robins Police Department released a statement saying officers responded to a suspicious person call.

- Advertisement -

The caller informed 911 dispatchers that a white man was running into traffic on Feagin Mill Road. According to the release, the man was performing martial arts and masturbating in the roadway.

Officers arrived to try to get the man out of the road, safely. After several minutes, police say, the man began lunging at and assaulting the officers, by grabbing them below the belt.

Afterwards, officers continued to try to arrest the man and a struggle ensued. Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Related Article: Macon man charged in 2017 South Macon murder

Warner Robins Police tased the man and used their batons on him as he continued to resist officers. Police say the man received minor injuries to the head from a fall to the ground. The man was taken to a hospital.

Police say doctors found methamphetamine and marijuana in the supsect’s system. He is currently undergoing a psychological evaluation.

The man’s identity has not been released, yet.

Two Warner Robins Police Department officers received minor injuries during the incident and received medical attention.