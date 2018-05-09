Bibb Co. police looking for missing homeless woman, last seen in 2017

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a homeless woman who was last seen in March 2017.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 60-year-old Sherrie Barfoot. Her daughter says she was last seen at the Salvation Army in January and March 2017. Barfoot is homeless and was last seen with her boyfriend Curtis Marks, according to police.

Barfoot is five-foot-2 and weights about 120 pounds.

If you know where she is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.