90’s return to Middle Georgia with just a few rain chances

Good evening!

Another beautiful day across the southeast will give way to scorching heat through the weekend! High pressure works its way across the area, but we maintain a very small chance of pop up showers and storms through the end of the week.

Thursday begins the warm up with highs reaching to the upper 80’s and in a few spots 90’s! A few pop up showers are possible but not likely.



By Friday the heat really kicks in with plenty of sunshine and a few more chances for showers across the are. Highs will be topping out in the lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s



The weekend will be dry, but hot across the area with mid 90’s returning to Middle Georgia for the first time since 2017! Mother’s Day looks especially warm, so make sure you keep Mom cool!



Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves