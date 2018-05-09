Last day in the 80’s this week before it gets even hotter

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Hotter weather is on the way with temperatures trending into the 90’s.

Wednesday will be the last day this week that temperatures stay in the 80’s.

A high pressure system is building up in the Gulf of Mexico. It is causing warm, moist air to move over the southeast.

Moisture in the air and energy from the sun will make the atmosphere slightly unstable, allowing a few showers to pop-up across Middle Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures Wednesday will top out in the upper 80’s, but trend into the 90’s through the weekend.

High temperatures will be about 10 degrees higher than average, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

Mother’s Day is forecast to be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 94 degrees.

An increase in clouds and better chance for rain Tuesday will result in temperatures dropping from the 90’s back into the 80’s.

