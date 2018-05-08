Weekly weather overview

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The weather this week will be pretty quiet as a ridge of high pressure sets up across the southeast.
Aside from a few pop-up showers, this system will keep the southeast mostly dry this week. It will also cause temperatures to rise from the 80’s into the 90’s.
TUESDAY
Day: Mostly sunny. Pop-up showers possible during afternoon. High of 85 degrees. Wind: N 5 mph.
Night: Mostly Clear. Low of 59 degrees. Wind: E 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY
Day: Mostly sunny. Pop-up showers possible during the afternoon. High of 87 degrees. Wind: SE 5 mph
Night: Mostly clear. Low of 61 degrees. Wind: Calm.
THURSDAY
Day: Mostly sunny. High of 91 degrees. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Night: Mostly clear. Low of 63 degrees. Wind: W/NW 5 mph.
FRIDAY
Day: Mostly sunny. High of 92 degrees. Wind: SW 5 mph.
Night: Mostly clear. Low of 64 degrees. Wind: SW/SE 5 mph.
SATURDAY
Day: Mostly sunny. Pop-up showers possible. High of 93 degrees. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Night: Mostly clear. Low of 66 degrees. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.
SUNDAY
Day: Mostly sunny. High of 93 degrees. Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph
Night: Mostly clear. Low of 68 degrees. Wind: NW/W 5 mph.
MONDAY
Day: Mostly sunny. High of 94 degrees. Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph.
