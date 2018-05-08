Strayer University opens campus in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The doors are officially open to a new university.

Strayer University is in downtown Macon on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The Chief Academic Officer of Strayer says the 125-year-old University opened in Macon, because of the economic growth happening here. Strayer is a business and I.T. focus school, but have many offerings.

“We know that there are people here who have other things going on in their lives; work, jobs, community events, and we help people who also want to do education also fit that in, too,” she said.

Strayer has a program called Graduation Funds. If students pay to take three courses, the fourth one is free.

Backman says they are enrolling now for summer courses. If you can’t get to the classroom, she says they offer online classes, too.