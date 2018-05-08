Restaurant Report Card: Molly’s Cafe

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Named after a famous Little Richard song, Molly’s Cafe has moved to a new location on Vineville Avenue, but is still serving up some good chicken salad folks have come to know and love.

“We used to be on the corner of M.L.K., that’s where the name Good Golly Miss Molly came from because Little Richard would sing on that corner and he was made famous there,” Chris Dorrity, who works at the restaurant, said.

Walking into Molly’s Cafe, we quickly got to know the fun loving nature of the place.

“We believe in being good to people,” Dorrity said. “I believe if you’re good to people people’s gonna be good to you.”

Sure, Little Richard is famous around these parts, but Molly’s Cafe has made a name for itself too with some excellent chicken salad.

“Everything’s made fresh and homemade every single day so you can come in and know you’re going to have something that’s great,” Dorrity said.

Freshness always helps, and so does a good attitude!

“We close at 2:30 but people come up 4 o’clock just wanting something to eat,” Dorrity said. “We just open the doors we want to take care of people.”

We tried the chicken salad for ourselves with fresh fruit and loved it! And the reason we stopped by is because Molly’s Cafe has a perfect health inspection score.

“It’s called hard work,” Dorrity said. “We open at 11 o’clock but we’re usually here about 7 o’clock cleaning, getting everything ready, preparing everything.”

Molly’s Cafe on Vineville Ave. is making the grade this week!

Here are your other scores:

American Feel and Wings on Spring St – 92

Cracker Barrel on Eisenhower Pkwy – 86

Dovetail on Cherry St – 99

Shanghai Restaurant on Watson Blvd – 91

Pickle Okra on Johnston St – 91

Barberito’s on W Hancock St – 97

S&S Wings on Allen Memorial Dr – 100

Good scores this week!