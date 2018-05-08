Macon man sentenced to 10 years for robbing gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who robbed a Macon gas station after fighting with employees will spend the next four years in prison, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Gerald Lynn Clover Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to robbery by force Tuesday, a year after robbing the Quick Zip on Pio Nono Avenue. He was sentenced to 10 years, four of them in prison.

Police say Clover was identified by store surveillance video after he played on the store’s gambling machines and then forced his way into the cash booth, fought with employees and stole money from the register. The robbery happened in May 2017.