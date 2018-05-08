Macon-based non-profit hosts annual spa day for breast cancer survivors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon-based non-profit gave breast cancer survivors an early Mother’s Day gift in the form of a spa day. Several participants who attended say the day of pampering made them feel beautiful in more ways than one.

“For many people who’ve lost their hair, gone through radiation you have many days where you don’t feel real pretty but today was an extra special day to come in here and be pampered and loved,” said 14-year survivor Sandy Union.

For cancer patients and survivors, Tuesday wasn’t their average appointment.

“When you are going through treatment or you’ve been through treatment it’s nice to have a little pampering,” said Program Director Elaine Hardison.

Instead of going in for radiation, they got to experience a day of relaxation at the 7th annual United In Pink ‘May Day Spa Day’ at Merle Norman.

“We came in and were pampered and the young ladies were so nice to us and gave us a day to be pretty,” Union said.

The spa day came with facials, face masks, eyebrow waxing, and make overs–all free of charge.

“When you feel good and you have the opportunity to come to something like a spa day it’s an extra treat,” Hardison told 41NBC.

But the biggest treat of all for Union who co-founded United In Pink with her daughter was seeing the beauty in being a survivor.

“To come in here to be special and look beautiful–it’s not just an outward beauty, it’s an inward beauty. They bring that out and make us feel so happy and so glad to be here,” she said.

United in Pink had around 35 participants come in today. This is just one of many events the nonprofit hosts through out the year for women who are breast cancer patients, survivors and their families.