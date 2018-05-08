Kumho recalling more than 1,000 tires manufactured at Macon plant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kumho is recalling more than 1,773 of its Solus KH16 grand touring tires.

The company says a possible belt separation could happen under severe conditions. Kumho says an incorrect material was used during manufacturing.

The recall is for tires, size P225/65R1, that were manufactured between March 26th and April 1st, 2017, at the plant in Macon. The recalled tires will also have the manufacturing code 1317.

Kumho will replace the tires for free. You can call the customer service line at 800-445-8646 if you need more assistance.