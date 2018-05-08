Graduates walk across stage at Middle Georgia State University

Over 600 students graduated and received either their bachelors, masters, associates or certificates.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Tassels on graduation caps moved from right to left today at Middle Georgia State University.

More than 600 students walked across the stage earning their bachelors, masters, associates degrees or certificates.

University Counsel Frances Davis says MGA offers experimental learning, which helps students experience undergraduate research and internships so that students are better prepared after college for graduate programs or the workforce.

“It’s the most affordable university in Georgia, so hopefully many of these students are graduating without the debt that we hear about, but the other thing is our students tend to stay in Middle Georgia. Roughly 80-percent of our graduates live and work and play here and we’re just so excited we’re helping economic development in this region,” Davis said.

Congratulations to all the graduates.