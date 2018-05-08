Dog of the Week: Bugsy

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog of the Week is Bugsy. Melissa Gibbs, from Critical Care for Animal Angels said he is a very well trained Husky Shepherd Mix. She says he likes people, loves kids and enjoys being around other animals. Bugsy has been with Critical Care for Animal Angels for about a month and they would really like to find him a permanent home. Check out the full interview with Melissa Gibbs on 41NBC News at Daybreak with 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson. You can watch the full interview right here.