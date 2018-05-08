Delays on Vineville Ave. after man knocks over traffic pole, fire hydrant

By
Michael Warrick
-
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Vineville Ave. and Pio Nono Ave. after a man knocked over a fire hydrant and a traffic pole Tuesday night, causing a traffic signal outage that will last several hours.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel Fields Jr. was driving his SUV on Pierce Ave. around 6 p.m. when he crossed the center lane and struck a car. Fields then drove up on the curb in front of Vineville Baptist and struck a traffic light pole and fire hydrant, knocking them both into the road.

Another driver then ran over the fire hydrant, causing his car to strike a truck. In total, four drivers had damage to their vehicles.

Police issued Fields a citation for reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office says the intersection at Vineville Ave. and Pio Nono Ave. doesn’t have any working traffic signal lights and some of the multi-direction lane lights on Vineville Ave. were also affected.

The repairs are estimated to take four to eight hours. Police are asking you to avoid the area.

