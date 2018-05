MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Another man is charged in the murder of 38-year-old Traveres Lester that happened at an Econolodge in Macon.

Bibb County deputies say 30-year-old Christopher Kirby helped 26-year-old Rashad Mays leave the scene on Riverside Drive after the homicide took place.

- Advertisement -

Kirby is charged with murder and is being held without bond.