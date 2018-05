WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be on the lookout for a sex offender.

Deputies say Tiquan Hinton absconded and his location is not known. Deputies say he is known to be in the Warner Robins/Kathleen area.

- Advertisement -

Hinton is also wanted for violation of probation.

If you seen Hinton, deputies say do not approach him. Instead, you’re urged to call 911.