Woman celebrates 100th birthday

100-year-old woman says if you want to live to 100, you need to know how to count to 100.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Not many make it to 100 – years – old. But if you’ve ever met Neva Mckinnon, you’d never think she is a century old.

At Fountain Blue Rehab Nursing in Macon, Mckinnon had a birthday party. She’s 100 years young today. Her witty and fun sense of humor would make you think she’s younger.

41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki asked how she can one day celebrate her 100th birthday.

“If she can’t count to 100 then she wont ever get that old,” Mckinnon said.

Tanya then tried to find out what Mckinnon’s secret to a long life has been.

“Kiss my butt. I ain’t telling,” Mckinnon said.

She isn’t spilling the beans on what it takes to live to 100. Happy Centennial Birthday to her and many more to come.