Warner Robins civil rights activist Ada Lee passes away

Ada Lee passed away Thursday due to stoke complications according to her grandson, Daron Lee.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Warner Robins community continues to mourn the loss of a hometown leader. Last Monday, civil rights activist Ada Lee suffered from a stroke and died Thursday.

Lee was a woman who was active in her church and politics. She was 94-years old. Lee leaves behind three kids, five grand children and many great-grand babies. She lived long enough to see the change she fought for.

“To me, she’s my grandmother. She’s the matriarch of the lead family and she’s one of the leaders throughout the community,” her son Daron Lee said.

“She was just a walking encyclopedia of what Warner Robins is and how it became. She’s going to be missed, greatly. She was such an encouragement to so many people,” Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said.

Daron lee recalls his grandmother as one who really had a pulse of the Warner Robins community.

“She stood on her beliefs and she didn’t back down. If it was something that she believed in or something that she supported for, she did all she could to stand up for them and stand up for not just herself, but the community as a whole,” he said.

Toms says Lee was one of the founding members of Houston County NAACP. She helped with the housing authority, was a teacher with Pearl Stephens Elementary School and was the first minority employee of Parks and Recreations of Warner Robins.

“It didn’t matter if you were black or white, young or old, she just loved people and she loved pouring her life into other people,” Toms said.

Lee fought for equality in her community. Even though she’s gone, her family will continue her fight equality.

“She has left a legacy and a footprint in the community and she’s passed it, you know the torch burns on. She’s passed the baton on and she is with us long enough so we should have been able to pick up some of those nuggets in order to carry on and have this legacy pass on from generation to generation,” Lee said.

Toms says he’s not sure how they will honor her just yet, but they’ll do something for her.

Services for Ada Lee:

Public Viewing: Tuesday, May 8th 2018 at Warner Robins C.M.E Church from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Family Visitation: Tuesday, May 8th 2018 at Warner Robins C.M.E Church from 6 p.m until 8 p.m.

Homecoming Celebration: Wednesday, May 9th 2018 at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church at 11 a.m.