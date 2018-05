MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Early voting in Macon-Bibb county continues this week.

The Board of Elections released numbers showing that 638 people cast their ballot during the first week of early voting.

Early voting will also be available this Saturday at the Board of Elections on Pio Nono Avenue.

You can vote Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Early voting ends May 18th.

Voting Day is May 22nd.