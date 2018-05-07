Small rain chances to start the week in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front will move through Middle Georgia Monday.

The front will be mostly dry as it passes, but a few showers are possible in the afternoon behind the front.

There will be a slightly higher chance for rain Tuesday as moisture wraps around the low pressure system.

Other than the small chance for rain in the beginning of the week, the remaining days are trending drier and hotter.

Temperatures will likely climb into the low 90’s as early as Friday, lasting through the weekend.

