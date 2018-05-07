Residents excited for Jeffersonville Road construction to begin

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The wait may finally be over for residents on Jeffersonville Road who’ve been looking forward to improvements on the road for more than 20 years.

“We are the lost section of Macon,” said longtime resident Marion Ray.

Jeffersonville Road resident Marion Ray says for years, concerns of she and others about the road she’s lived on nearly all her life have fallen through the cracks.

“If anybody promises you anything for 20 years you kind of get disgusted with it,” she said.

Now after several delays, the Macon-Bibb County Commission has approved spending up to

$1.9 million in infrastructure upgrades for the long anticipated construction project on Jeffersonville Road.

“In the next month and a half we should see some work begin on Jeffersonville Road and it’s time,” said District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

Lucas says rebuilding the bridge that sits along the road, adding sidewalks, better lighting and islands for pedestrians to stand on while crossing the busy street are all included in the plans for construction. But Safety is the biggest concern.

“The safety issue is highlighted by the fact that we have lost a number of lives on this road. Pedestrians have been hit and killed on this road so it’s time for some work to be done,” she said.

It’s the kind of action residents have been waiting nearly a quarter century to see.

“We’re looking forward to it. I hope we get it. That’s one thing,” Ray said.

She and others are hoping it’ll be the start of more development in the area.

Lucas says she’s planning a town hall for people in the area later this month to look over plans and get suggestions about construction.