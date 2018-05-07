Police looking for man wanted for south Macon burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole equipment from a business Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man in a Ford Ranger stole a model LN-25 Lincoln wire feed box, 100 feet of copper welding leads, three Everstart batteries and a wire feed. The burglary happened at 7522 NE Industrial Blvd in south Macon.

- Advertisement -

The suspect and the vehicle have been seen in the Griffin Road, Killarney Cricle and Hamlin Road areas. If you recognize the suspect or have any information, contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Terry at dterry@maconbibb.us or 478-951-4011