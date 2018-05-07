Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after a hit-and-run incident in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that just after midnight Monday, 46-year-old Teresa Lynn Reynolds was found in the westbound lane of Vineville Ave with injuries to her head. She was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel from the Coroner’s Office.

The vehicle that struck Reynolds had left the scene by the time deputies arrived. It was determined that Reynolds was lying in the roadway when she was struck. The next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.