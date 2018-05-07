Operation Neighborhood Redemption produces 257 arrests since January

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of more than 250 people that police consider ‘dangerous’ since January.

Since January 1, 257 people have been arrested, 37 firearms seized, 122 vehicles impounded, six stolen vehicles recovered and 56 outstanding arrest warrants served.

Operation Neighborhood Redemption began in October 2017 and and ramped up in April with more manpower, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The initiative is a joint effort with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to weed out criminal activity from neighborhoods.