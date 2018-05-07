Ohio serial killer case sent to jury now deliberating fate of Shawn Grate

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The case of suspected serial killer Shawn Grate went to a jury Monday after the prosecution gave its closing arguments and the defense waived their right to present one — as they did at the start of the trial.

Grate, 41, is charged with 23 counts, including the aggravated murder of Elizabeth Griffith, 29, and Stacey Stanley, 43, as well as the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman who escaped from captivity and made the 911 call that led to Grate’s arrest.

He pleaded guilty to 15 of the charges, including robbery and kidnapping — but eight charges remained, including aggravated murder.

Shawn Grate was arrested in Ashland, Ohio on Sept. 13, 2016.Ashland County Sheriff Office / via AP file

If convicted, Grate could receive the death penalty or life without parole. The minimum sentence Grate already faces for his guilty pleas is 50 to 72 years behind bars.

Prosecutor Chris Tunnell began his closing arguments by replaying audio tapes of Grate being questioned by investigators and showing the jury pictures of the women when their bodies were found in an abandoned house in Ashland, Ohio. Both women were strangled, according to the autopsy.

In the audio recordings, Grate said he would “use” his victims and make it so they “won’t have to cry anymore.”

“This is not a spur of the moment killing,” said Tunnell. “Take a broad view of the evidence. What do you know of this victim? Listen to what he says. Look at what he did.”

Defense counsel Robert and Rolf Whitney filed a motion in 2016 asserting claims that Grate is not guilty by reason of insanity. Judge Ron Forsthoefel said the evaluations detected nothing to support his plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Though this case concerned only the deaths of Griffith, Stanley and the rape and kidnap of Jane Doe, Grate has been linked to the deaths of at least three other women in neighboring counties.

The deaths include one unnamed woman killed around 2005, Rebekah Leicy in 2015, and Candice Cunningham in 2016. He is not being charged on these counts in this trial but is under investigation in connection with the deaths.