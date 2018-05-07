Mother’s Day: Still Time To Shop

(NBC News) Sunday is Mothers’ Day, and it’s expected to be one of the biggest ever.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will be splurging in record numbers this year, spending on average $180.

- Advertisement -

Taking mom out for a meal or buying flowers remain the most popular Mother’s Day gifts, but Sara Skirboll of RetailMeNot.com has other ideas.

“Kind of dig a little bit deeper,” Skirboll advises. “Again it’s all about thinking out-of-the-box thinking about what Mom likes, a gardening class for instance, a cooking class for instance.”

More than 7,500 consumers were surveyed about their Mother’s Day plans by the National Retail Federation, with nearly nine out of ten planning to buy something for their mothers.

More: https://on.today.com/2wkjSY3