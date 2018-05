MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Gym Nest’s in Macon is celebrating after winning first place in the Georgia AAU State Gymnastics Meet.

The competition, featuring teams from all over Georgia, was held over the weekend at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.

This was the largest meet of the season for the girls. The silver level gymnastics team consists of 10 girls between the ages of 7 & 10.

The team also placed in the all-around, vault, and bars and beam events.