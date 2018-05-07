Macon-Bibb County looking to fill several job positions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County has several job openings within the Sheriff’s office and fire department.

The county’s Human Resource department will be at a job fair on Thursday, May 10 at Goodwill’s Anderson Conference Center (5171 Eisenhower Parkway) at 6:00 p.m.

The HR representatives are focusing on deputy sheriff and firefighter positions, but you will still be able to learn about any open positions in government.

“Public Safety is one of the top priorities for Macon-Bibb County, as evidenced by the amount of money allocated to it each year in our budget, and we need to take every opportunity to go into the community and recruit for these very important positions,” says Director of Human Resources Ben Hubbard. “We also want to make sure people are aware of all positions that we have open.”

For a full list of openings, click here.