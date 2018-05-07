Hunter Hayes to take the stage at Warner Robins’ Independence Day Celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Grammy nominee, Hunter Hayes, will take the stage at the McConnell-Talbert stadium July 3rd.

On Monday, Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms announced that Hayes is the main act at this year’s Independence Day Celebration.

- Advertisement -

“It’s about celebrating our nation, celebrating our community and celebrating our military and what they do for us every day,” said Toms.

This year, Warner Robins will celebrate more than just the birth of our country.

“It’s also the 75th birthday of Warner Robins, and the 70th birthday of the Air Force Reserve,” said Toms.

So it only made sense to partner back up with the Air Force to host the Independence Day celebration.

“This is part of our recruiting plan, recruiting budget,” said Jeff Pennington, Director of staff for the Air Force Reserve Command. “We vary those a little bit to make sure we’re doing outreach in the community and letting the folks know that they have an opportunity to live and serve here in Warner Robins.”

The Air Force reserve is paying for Hunter Hayes to perform at the McConnell-Talbert Stadium this year.

“The police department already has directions in and the directions out all figured out on that,” said Toms. “So we didn’t want to move to a new location with such a big talent coming in so we decided to stay at the Mac. It’s a great place for it. We can get people in and out of there really quickly.”

The city is expected to announce the opening act in the next couple of weeks.