MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since March.

Deputies say 41-year-old Robbie Newberry was last seen by his mother.

- Advertisement -

She reported him missing after she says she didn’t see him for two weeks. She says he is a homeless man but he doesn’t go long without talking to her.

If you know of his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.