Argument leads to shooting with multiple injuries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people were hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting in north Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the 3600 block of Case St. Reports say that there was an argument among a number of subjects, when one of the men pulled a gun and fired multiple shots.

Police say 35-year-old Anthony Lundy was shot in the right thigh. 27-year-old Kwaice Galaway was shot in the left leg, left arm, and abdomen. 22-year-old Michael Harper was shot in the right leg and foot.

All three victims were taken to Navicent Health for their injuries. Lundy and Galaway are listed in critical condition. Harper is listed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.