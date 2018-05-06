Man wanted for murder shoots at officers at Perry hotel, no one injured

PERRY, Georgia (41NB/WMGT) – A standoff between officers and a man wanted for shooting two people, killing one, occurred at the Scottish Inn Sunday morning.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Special Agent in Charge, J.T. Ricketson, says the incident started in Cordele Saturday morning around 8 a.m when a shooting broke out.. Ricketson says the GBI assisted in the search for a man who shot two people in Cordele.

- Advertisement -

The search for the man, who has not yet been named, continued early Sunday morning when officers got word that he was staying at the Scottish Inn in Perry. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department assisted in arresting the man.

Around 5 a.m., officers surrounded the hotel and tried to go into the man’s hotel room. Ricketson says that’s when the man began to shoot at officers. The stand-off lasted about 8-10 minutes. Ricketson says no officers were hurt, but the bullets did hit their ballistic shields.

The man was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. He was taken in for the arrest warrant in connection to shooting Saturday morning, but Ricketson says more charges are pending following the standoff with officers.

The GBI is still on scene collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

The other person shot in Cordele is in critical condition.

Check back with 41NBC as more details become available.