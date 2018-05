MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after he was hit by a car on I-75 in Macon.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a 46 year old man whose name is being withheld, was being chased by deputies and hit several vehicles before exiting his car and running away on foot. After a brief foot chase, the suspect was then struck by a car.

- Advertisement -

He was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. Jones says the man died from multiple blunt force trauma. The incident is under investigation.