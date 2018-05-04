UPDATE (5/4/2018): A sergeant with the Dept. of Natural Resources says the man who drowned at the Oconee River Greenway in Milledgeville Thursday is a 20-year-old student at Georgia Military College.

The man was swimming with a friend Thursday afternoon when he drowned.

Recovery efforts are underway Friday morning involving several different agencies. The Greenway is closed.

41NBC’s Edna Ruiz is on the scene following recovery efforts and gathering information.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Recovery efforts are underway to find a man who drowned at the Oconee River Greenway in Milledgeville Thursday.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee confirmed the unidentified man drowned around 5:30 p.m. Crews from the Milledgeville Fire Department attempted to find the man’s body but were unable.

Massee says recovery efforts are on hold until Friday morning, when the Georgia State Patrol Dive Team will likely conduct a search.

We’ll continue to follow this story.