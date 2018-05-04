Police asking for help finding missing Macon woman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who walked away from her Macon home in March and hasn’t been heard from since.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Nona Thomas McNeill was reported missing April 19 after she walked away from her home on Villa Avenue three weeks prior.

McNeill’s daughter told police they had gotten in an argument and McNeill walked off toward Grand Ave. The daughter says her mother had done that before but never stayed away this long.

McNeill is a diabetic and may need medical attention. She is 5-foot-5 and and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Nona McNeill is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.