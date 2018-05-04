New Public safety app available in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Safety is getting the public involved in their own safety with the introduction of a new app.

The “See Something Send Something” app was unveiled this week and it is designed to help law enforcement investigate suspicious activity.

However, officials say it does not replace 911.

“So, you know, that distinction between that car accident or that bank robbery that’s occurring, you know, or something that you’re actually seeing, a law that’s been created or an emergency that’s occurring, that’s a 911 call. But suspicious activity that could lead to other things is where this comes into play,” says Georgia DPS Commissioner Mark McDonough.

Governor Nathan Deal says he doesn’t want people to think this is a hostile act by the state government.

“It is an action designed to protect the safety of everyone,” says Deal.

Citizens can use the app to take a photo of “suspicious activity” with their smart phone and send it to law enforcement to be investigated.