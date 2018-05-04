Matt Arthur Elementary School turned into an enchanted castle for the morning

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC / WMGT) – Today was a magical one for first graders at Matt Arthur Elementary Schools. This morning in the school’s cafeteria the school held its 18th Annual Cinderella Ball.

First graders at Matt Arthur dressed up in ball gown attire. This event is a culmination of a fairy tale lesson plan. They teach the children about characters and elements of fairy tales.

“They get to culminate it by being at a ball-like Cinderella was so we teach them ballroom etiquette. The young men on how to ask the young lady to dance,” first grade teacher Joni Lee said.

She says parents usually start looking for outfits at the beginning of the year out of excitement.