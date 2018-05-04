Hurricane heroes gone too soon: Puerto Rico mourns the tragic deaths of 9 National Guard airmen

Just like the Espada family, Eric Circuns’ family said that the plane was too old and they feared for the lives of their loved ones. The WC-130 Hercules that crashed on Wednesday had been undergoing repairs for the past month.

Lourdes Perez, Eric Circuns’ wife, told NBC News that she had told her husband, “that plane is an old plane and I don’t want to lose you… and that happened.”

“He rescued people in the Virgin Islands, too. In Irma, he had to go to rescue a lot of people,” said Pérez about her husband. “He loved helping people regularly, as a civilian or as a military guy.”

Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini, a maintenance management analyst with the 156th Airlift Wing, loads supplies onto a truck, Nov. 22, 2017, in Isla Grande Airport, Puerto Rico.Staff Sgt. Daniel J. Martinez / U.S. Air National Guard / DVIDS

Circuns’ adult and teen children describe him as a sweet, loving father who was talented in the kitchen. As the families continue to comfort each other while grieving, they’re still grappling with the pain of losing their loved ones in such a sudden tragedy.

Master Sgt. Eric Circuns waves in a forklift while standing in the rear of a C-130 Hercules, during the evening hours of Oct. 1, 2017. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard is working wih multiple agencies as part of the relief effort for Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20.Tech. Sgt. Dan Heaton / U.S. Air National Guard / DVIDS

“I wish I had a time machine. I would go back and just bring him here and give him a hug and kiss him. But I can’t. I can’t do that,” said Circuns’ 16-year-old son, who’s named after his belated father, as tears ran down his cheeks.

“He died with his brothers,” said the grieving son. “I just wish I could be there to say I love him… I miss him so much, I don’t know what I could do without him.”

