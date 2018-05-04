GA executes convicted murderer Robert Earl Butts

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The state of Georgia executed condemned murderer Robert Earl Butts by lethal injection Friday night, according to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Butt was convicted for the 1996 murder of Donovan Corey Parks in Baldwin County.

The state carried out the execution at 9:58 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson. Butts did not accept a final prayer and recorded a final statement, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.